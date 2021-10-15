Chris Hemsworth impressed with a workout with a lazy coach

The role of the god Thor forces Chris Hemsworth to carefully monitor his physical form and build muscle. Recently, the actor showed fans a fragment of his training: he posted a video in which he pulls and pushes a metal structure. To increase the load on the unit, Chris’s coach was sitting.

“I say hello to the laziest coach in the world – Luke Zocchi,” Hemsworth signed the publication.

The actor has already shown his workouts to fans on social networks more than once: in addition to lifting and moving weights, Chris boxes, trains in speed, and also meditates.

Chris’s sporting achievements have to keep up with his film doubler. Recently, Bobby Holland Hanton, who does stunts in the Thor films, admitted that in order to match the actor’s physical condition, he also has to increase the load and adhere to an extreme diet.

Earlier Chris Pratt, Hemsworth’s colleague in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, turned to the actor with a humorous request not to get involved in sports. “I just talked to my coach and he asked you to stop swinging so hard. Because since we’re doing the same movie and all, he doesn’t want me to stand next to you when you look like this. So I need you to gain ten kilograms as quickly as possible. Thanks”.

