https://ria.ru/20211015/sng-1754760946.html

CIS Heads of State Adopt Joint Statement

CIS Heads of State adopted a joint statement – RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

CIS Heads of State Adopt Joint Statement

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the leaders of the participating countries made a statement, the text is quoted by the press service of the CIS executive committee. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15T15: 58

2021-10-15T15: 58

2021-10-15T15: 58

in the world

cis

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754705109_0:163:3072:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_a062a0a4f9e3fadeccc9d3e525a8b733.jpg

MINSK, October 15 – RIA Novosti. On the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the leaders of the participating countries made a statement, the text is quoted by the press service of the CIS executive committee. As follows from the document, the heads of state admit that the creation of the CIS took place in serious geopolitical conditions. “Thirty years ago, during a period of serious geopolitical changes, the Agreement on the establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the protocol to this Agreement and the Alma-Ata Declaration were signed, “the statement reads about a historic decision for the countries. Thus, today the Commonwealth countries have the necessary legal framework that allows them to organize beneficial interaction. It is based on economic ties. The well-being of the citizens of the Commonwealth depends on full-fledged trade. It is possible to ensure its growth through the introduction of advanced forms and technologies. In particular, through the development of a green economy, digitalization, industrial cooperation and innovation. Countries can improve logistics as well as use resources more efficiently. Ultimately, all these efforts are aimed at the employment of citizens of the CIS states. The heads of state confirmed further cooperation in accordance with the CIS Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030. In the humanitarian sphere, one of the urgent tasks remains to preserve the memory of the common Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45. And the Commonwealth will resist attempts to falsify history, revise the results of World War II, and glorify Nazism. purposes. The final text also reflects concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic.

https://ria.ru/20211015/voyna-1754722662.html

https://ria.ru/20211015/sng-1754709422.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754705109_20-0:2751:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4146bdb590442811f518adb5cd96685a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, cis