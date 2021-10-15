Claudinho: in addition to Zenit, I had options with RB Leipzig, Roma and Ajax

Zenit midfielder, Brazilian Claudinho told what options he had to continue his career, except for the club from St. Petersburg.

“I have suggestions and a call to the national team for the Olympics. I told the agent and my parents to figure it out, and I focused on the national team. They knew that I wanted to play in Europe, in the Champions League. Everything coincided with St. Petersburg. I found out about this only after the final of the Olympics and immediately Zenit announced. I was happy. A very special day for me.

What were the options besides Zenit? From what I know, the German Red Bull. And there was also a variant with Roma and Ajax.

Malcolm helped me a lot, he called me. He said that at Zenit the structure is not just good, but at a different level. He said that he had an excellent selection of players. I wanted to come to the team with the right atmosphere, and not where there are disputes. Malcolm warned about frost, but explained that this only applies to training and matches, and the rooms are warm.

In Brazil, everyone knows Zenit. The team that consistently takes the title and plays in the Champions League. Well, because Brazilians like the Hulk played for the club, ”Claudinho said in an interview with the“ Championship ”correspondent Grigory Telingater.

Claudinho moved to Zenit this summer, signing a contract with the club until 2026.