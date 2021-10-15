https://rsport.ria.ru/20211015/dzyuba-1754684225.html

Claudinho on Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team: he did the right thing

Brazilian midfielder “Zenith” Claudinho commented on the decision of teammate Artem Dziuba to refuse to play for the Russian national team. RIA Novosti Sport, 15.10.2021

football

Artyom Dzyuba

claudinho

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Brazilian Zenit midfielder Claudinho commented on the decision of teammate Artem Dziuba to refuse to play for the Russian national team. According to the Brazilian, his teammate knows better when he is in optimal shape, and when to take a break. “Well, he knows himself better. . If he says that he is not 100% ready, then he did the right thing, that he did not go. Instead of him, players who are better prepared may come, “said Claudinho in a conversation with the Championship correspondent. The Zenit midfielder also noted that with Dziuba himself did not discuss the decision to refuse to appear in the location of the national team. Previously, the Zenit forward was included in the extended team for the October selection matches for the World Cup, but refused to be called up to the Russian national team. Dziuba explained his decision with a non-optimal form.

