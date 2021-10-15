Coincidence? We do not think! Why Tom Cruise divorced his wives when they turned 33

Notable ladies’ man Tom Cruise has been married three times in his almost 60 years. It is noteworthy that Cruz parted with all his spouses, as soon as they celebrated their 33rd birthday. An explanation was found on the Internet for the behavior of an aged actor.

Cruise’s first wife was Mimi Rogers. It was she who brought Tom into Scientology – at that time, Mimi held a high position in one of such organizations.

The marriage itself did not last long – only a few years. Cruz later assured: the reason for the collapse of relations was the high employment of Rogers and the refusal to have children. It is noteworthy that at that time Mimi was 33 years old.

Cruise’s second marriage to Nicole Kidman also did not end well – it is officially believed that Tom and Nicole decided to divorce after filming Stanley Kubrick in 1997’s Eyes Wide Shut. The star’s marriage was dissolved just when Kidman turned 33.

With Katie Holmes, Cruise also did not work out, although initially the couple seemed happy.

Even before the official marriage, the partners had a daughter, and later rumors spread that the girl was not Cruise’s heiress. Then Tom was even ready to sue the gossips. The actor divorced from Holmes when she turned 33 – in 2012.

An explanation was found on the Internet for the actor’s behavior. So, according to the press, it was Scientology that became the reason for this alignment – according to the theory, after 33 years, a woman will not be able to give birth to an heir who will become the savior of humanity.

It should be a boy from the seed of Ron Hubbard, and Tom is entrusted with the mission to implement this project and initiate the child into the mysteries of the teachings.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova