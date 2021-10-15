Coldplay releases ‘Music of the Spheres’ album featuring BTS and Selena Gomez

The audience liked it, but the reviews from critics were mixed.

Coldplay

The ninth Coldplay album “Music of the Spheres” has been released. It includes 12 songs, including the hit “My Universe”, recorded with BTS. Selena Gomez, British musician Jacob Collier and the American R&B duo We Are King also took part in his recording.



The song “My Universe” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached 97 million streams on Spotify in less than a month. Also in support of the album, the single “Higher Power” was released, which premiered in space. In July, the band shared a ten-minute promo track “Coloratura” that was instantly compared to Pink Floyd.

Listen to Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay on Yandex.Music<br />

Album “Music of the Spheres” has already topped the iTunes charts in 38 countries, including the UK and Russia. In the American iTunes, the album still ranks second. But music critics took it ambiguously. Neil McCormick of The Telegraph rated the record three out of five: he singled out “Large-scale melodies” and at the same time criticized “Corny sentimentality” work.

The Independent journalist Helen Brown gave the album the same rating: she praised the positive lyrics, and the melodies, in her opinion, turned out to be predictable. But NME columnist Rian Daley liked “Music of the Spheres”. She rated the album a “four” and named it “Heavenly beauty capable of evoking awe and emotion”…

Coldplay’s previous album, Everyday Life, was released in November 2019. It topped the UK charts, entered the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.