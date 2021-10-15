Commonwealth of Independent State Prosecutions – Newspaper Kommersant No. 189 (7151) dated 16.10.2021

The CIS summit held on Friday was remembered not only by the participants’ words about the unity of “spiritual roots” and “deep intertwining of cultures”, but also by the confrontation between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. They could not meet in person – the summit was held via video link, but they expressed all claims against each other. However, the concept, advanced by the participants of the meeting, that the CIS is a territory of peaceful cooperation, was not shaken in any way. After all, as Russian President Vladimir Putin assured his colleagues, “even a bad peace is better than a good war, and any quarrel is red with peace.”

A good fight in a bad war

Following the heads of the foreign ministries of the CIS countries (see Kommersant on October 15), the leaders of the states also gathered for the meeting. True, unlike the ministers, they did not see each other in person: the summit chaired by Belarus was held in video format. Perhaps it was for the better, since it could not do without a tough verbal pick. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were in the spotlight.

The Azerbaijani leader was the first to speak. “The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a thing of the past,” Ilham Aliyev immediately assured, thereby making it clear that the opinion of Mr. Pashinyan, who asserts that the Karabakh issue is by no means resolved, should not be listened to. “Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, fulfilled the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian occupation forces from the territories of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani leader reminded those gathered on the other side of the screen.

But Yerevan, in the opinion of Mr. Aliyev, has not fulfilled its obligations and generally behaves unconstructively.

Firstly, Armenia refuses to hand over “complete maps of minefields” (“That is a small number of maps sent have an accuracy of about 25%”). Secondly, it resists the beginning of border delimitation (since it refuses to recognize the “territorial integrity of Azerbaijan”). Thirdly, it pedals the topic of prisoners of war, although there are no longer any in Azerbaijan (there are only “members of the sabotage group” who “were thrown into the rear of the Azerbaijani armed forces” after the cessation of hostilities and “cannot be considered prisoners of war”). Fourth, together with Iran, it indulges international drug trafficking. According to Mr. Aliyev, having won the war, “Azerbaijan regained control on the 130-kilometer section of the border with Iran, which was under the control of Armenia for 30 years.” “The volume of heroin detained by us has doubled in comparison with the same period of previous years. This suggests that for 30 years Armenia, in collusion with Iran, has used the former occupied territories of Azerbaijan to carry out drug trafficking to Europe, ”said Mr. Aliyev. And he added, so that no one had any doubts: “Today it is a proven fact.”

Nikol Pashinyan found himself in a slightly more advantageous position, as he spoke after Ilham Aliyev and was able to comment on all the accusations. “We work very closely with Iranian law enforcement agencies, we are very effective in combating drug trafficking. I can also provide figures showing the suppression of drug trafficking cases, the amount of drugs seized, ”he said. The prime minister did not correct his position regarding the prisoners, as categorically as before, noting: “Azerbaijan has not yet returned all the Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that this is not only about prisoners of war. This is a purely humanitarian issue. ” After that, the Armenian leader nevertheless uttered one sentence, which could not fail to please Ilham Aliyev:

“Armenia is ready to complete the transfer to Azerbaijan of the maps of those minefields that are in the rear of the Azerbaijani armed forces, that is, represent a humanitarian threat.”

One way or another, but at least one participant of the summit, though hardly satisfied, is at least satisfied with the current state of affairs on the Karabakh problem. Speaking to his colleagues, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled “Russian wisdom” – “even a bad peace is better than a good war, and every quarrel is red with peace.” “Actually, the key role of the CIS is precisely to provide conditions for peaceful cooperation and joint work for the prosperity and development of our countries,” he added.

“Interweaving of cultures, customs, traditions”

On the whole, it followed from Vladimir Putin’s speech that the states of the Commonwealth unite much more than they divide. “Our countries are connected by a lot: it is a common history, spiritual roots, deep intertwining of cultures, customs and traditions. And of course, the Russian language, which is a unifying force, binds the common civilizational space on the territory of the CIS, ”he said. True, then he made it clear that there is still where to go and what to work on: not all labor migrants speak Russian and, therefore, it is difficult for them to “enter into normal life in Russia.” But 2023, as Vladimir Putin recalled, in the CIS countries will be the Year of the Russian language as a language of interethnic communication. “We consider the measures envisaged by its program aimed at supporting, preserving and raising the status of the Russian language, and popularizing Russian culture very useful. We are confident that all this will contribute to the spiritual and cultural mutual enrichment of the member countries of the Commonwealth, ”the President added.

He also said about mutual enrichment of a different kind: “It is clear that the coronavirus pandemic continues to negatively affect economic sectors … At the same time, indicators of trade and investment cooperation within the CIS are still improving.”

According to Vladimir Putin, the volume of trade within the Commonwealth increased by almost 27% in the first half of the year.

By the way, this aspect was emphasized by the participant of the meeting from Moldova, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa. “We believe that the Commonwealth can become a more effective and successful association if it sets the growth of the well-being of the people of our countries as its main goal,” she said, dedicating her speech to “opportunities for mutually beneficial and effective trade and economic cooperation.” It seemed that the main goal of Mrs. Gavrilitsa was to convince the summit participants that the “balanced foreign policy” of the current Moldovan leadership (considered to be pro-European), as well as the current free trade regime of the republic with the EU, are not at all a hindrance, but even vice versa. But the feeling that Moldova now stands out from the general ranks of the CIS members still did not leave. Including, it seems, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who thanked Natalia Gavrilitsa “for a brilliant speech in Russian.” Other participants of the meeting did not receive such compliments from him.

At the same time, Mr. Lukashenko himself could not avoid politicizing the topic of economic cooperation, and did not want to. “From year to year, due to impunity and the notorious law of force, the measures applied to our countries are becoming wider and not so harmless for our national economies. You all know what unprecedented sanctions pressure Belarus has faced this year. And not only Belarus, ”he said. The Belarusian leader also mentioned the economy in relation to the events of 30 years ago: according to him, after the collapse of the USSR, “the creation of the CIS – an integration dome that sheltered the former Soviet republics from chaos and economic collapse, was most likely the right decision.” Only the phrase “most likely” was a little alarming.

Vladimir Putin found another topic “relevant, in fact, for all CIS states” – “adherence to the key principles of international law concerning respect for the sovereignty of independent states and non-interference in internal affairs, including electoral processes.” And it was clear that disrespect for these principles is shown not by the members of the CIS, but by some (or even many) countries outside the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, as it follows from Friday’s speeches, the Commonwealth can set a good example for the whole world. The main thing is to act more actively.

Thus, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov called on the allied countries, “using their political and diplomatic capabilities, to come out with a consolidated and principled position in the UN and in other international and regional structures.” “It is necessary to return to world politics respect for law, the culture of dialogue, trust and predictability in relations between states,” stressed the Turkmen leader, who spoke after the dialogue between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan – not at all trusting, but, incidentally, quite predictable.

