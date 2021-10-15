Conor McGregor ready to celebrate the death of Khabib’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz, quarrel details, feud story, Khabib – Conor – October 14, 2021

Another conflict arose out of a fresh joke Khabib Nurmagomedova on instagram. Recall that the former UFC champion published a photo of Conor McGregor in his story and signed it: “Where is my medal from Bastrykin? I was also beaten by a crowd of Dagestanis ”. Many in Russia Khabib did not like the joke, because it referred to an incident of October 4, resonant for our country: then three guys beat 25-year-old Roman Kovalev in the Moscow metro. Earlier we wrote about this situation, as well as about Oleg Taktarov’s tough reaction to it:

Now let’s dwell in more detail on the answer of the victim of the joke – Conor McGregor. The Irishman tweeted:

“Bastrykin! Where is the medal for Khabib who put it in his pants? He should get it for shitting 10 rows behind. “…

Nurmagomedov is currently in Abu Dhabi, where he helps his teammates Islam Makhachev, Tagir Ulanbekov and Zubair Tukhugov in preparation for UFC 267. Also on the nose is a fight inside the Moscow Bellator tournament with Khabib’s brother Usman Nurmagomedov. So the most popular athlete in Russia now has too much to do to react to everything. Manager Ali Abdel-Aziz stood up for him. He also has a disgusting relationship with McGregor, so Abdel-Aziz immediately tried to offend Conor (we post links to only Abdel-Aziz’s tweets, since McGregor traditionally deleted his own):

“You’re drinking again, boy. He (Khabib) took your soul and will never give it back, you dodgers. “

In response, McGregor screened and posted a request from Google: “How high is the percentage of marriages between relatives in Dagestan?” and the answer to the request in the form of an article, which says something like the following: “Marriages between relatives are considered the norm for Dagestan.”

“And here we are again insulting people, nation and religion. It’s not funny. I dream to meet you in person “, – said Abdel-Aziz.

“I hate you, bro. When you die I will celebrate“, – Conor gave out too sharply.

“People like you hate you as much as it hurts them to be useless sacks of shit. Are you drunk or on cocaine, – wrote in response Ali, and then added: – People from Dagestan are some of the best on the planet. They are honest, hardworking and decent. You will never understand it“.

“Are you offended by Google, bro?” – Conor poked again.

“You’re finished if you think it’s funny. I’m done with this, you sick bastard. “– answered the manager.

“Sniffing later. Go and pile on the bus “, – summed up McGregor.

And Abdel-Aziz finally tried to put pressure on the conscience of the Irishman: “Real gangsters do not take a camera with them to the shooter, as you did, as if this is something positive and is a good example for your audience.”…

Recently, Khabib’s statements are increasingly provoking scandals at various levels. The day before, he left a message that was controversial in its humorous component and has not yet explained what exactly he wanted to tell them.