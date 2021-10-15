Coronavirus: US to admit all vaccinated, but not Sputnik V; Italian dock workers protest against “green passports”

From November 8, the US authorities will allow all foreigners who have been fully vaccinated with drugs approved by WHO to enter the country. Meanwhile, Italian port workers are on strike against mandatory green passports, and France has canceled free PCR tests to encourage residents to get vaccinated. A scandal erupted in Britain after it emerged that tens of thousands of those infected may have received false negative PCR test results.

This and other news about the situation with the coronavirus in the world is in our review.

According to Johns Hopkins University, since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people infected with Covid-19 in the world is almost 240 million people, more than 4.8 million have died. In the first place in the world in terms of the number of deaths is the United States – more than 721.5 thousand, followed by Brazil (602 thousand), Mexico (451.8 thousand) and Russia (221.3 thousand)

USA will admit all vaccinated foreigners

The US authorities will allow all foreigners who have received a full coronavirus vaccination to enter the country. The new entry rules will take effect on November 8, the White House said.

