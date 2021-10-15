Coronavirus: US to admit all vaccinated, but not Sputnik V; Italian dock workers protest against “green passports”

15 October 2021, 13:11 GMT Updated 8 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images

From November 8, the US authorities will allow all foreigners who have been fully vaccinated with drugs approved by WHO to enter the country. Meanwhile, Italian port workers are on strike against mandatory green passports, and France has canceled free PCR tests to encourage residents to get vaccinated. A scandal erupted in Britain after it emerged that tens of thousands of those infected may have received false negative PCR test results.

This and other news about the situation with the coronavirus in the world is in our review.

According to Johns Hopkins University, since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people infected with Covid-19 in the world is almost 240 million people, more than 4.8 million have died. In the first place in the world in terms of the number of deaths is the United States – more than 721.5 thousand, followed by Brazil (602 thousand), Mexico (451.8 thousand) and Russia (221.3 thousand)

USA will admit all vaccinated foreigners

The US authorities will allow all foreigners who have received a full coronavirus vaccination to enter the country. The new entry rules will take effect on November 8, the White House said.

Photo author, Getty Images

Thus, Washington ends the largest travel restrictions in history, which were introduced at the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic. First, in January 2020, then-President Donald Trump banned visitors from China from crossing the American border, after which the ban extended to other countries of the world.

Under the new rules, fully vaccinated passengers will have to present negative coronavirus test results 72 hours before travel.

At the same time, the American authorities recognize only vaccines that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, or are included in the emergency list of the World Health Organization. This means, among other things, that entry into the United States is open to anyone who has been vaccinated with the British vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, the American Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as the Chinese drugs Sinovac and Sinopharm.

However, the Russian “Sputnik V” is not yet included in the list of vaccines officially approved by WHO, so many residents of Russia vaccinated with this drug alone will apparently not be able to enter the United States. Earlier, some Russian politicians expressed dissatisfaction about this and argued that the refusal to approve Sputnik V was connected not with medical but with political reasons.

The new rules for entering the United States may affect about 300 thousand Russians – this is how many visited the United States in 2019. While entry into the United States is prohibited for non-citizens who have visited one of the Schengen countries, Iran, Great Britain, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India for 14 days. Russia is not included in this list – now Russians with a visa and a negative test for coronavirus can freely enter the United States.

US Navy will fire the unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the command of the navy USA stated that personnel who refuse vaccination will be fired. The deadline for getting vaccinated is November 28th.

Many American departments have warned in advance that they will take the toughest measures in the fight against coronavirus. The overall vaccination rate in the United States is still quite low, with some states already vaccinating almost the entire adult population, while in others people actively oppose the vaccine.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced the largest vaccine batch to date to African countries. He also pledged publicly to do more to improve the situation on the African continent.

Biden’s statements coincided with a visit to Washington by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, the first African leader to make an official visit to the United States since Biden took office.

Are the carriers of the virus free?

V Britain in the course of a special investigation it turned out that about 43 thousand people in England and Wales could get false-negative results of PCR tests due to errors in a private laboratory that carried out the tests. The activities of the laboratory are temporarily suspended until all the circumstances are clarified. A special unit of the British National Health System (NHS) contacts those who may have received an incorrect result and asks them to take the test again.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Samples taken at these testing stations are then sent to dozens of laboratories around the country.

Questions to the laboratory arose when people began to complain that the results of a rapid test, which can be done at home, and laboratory PCR did not match.

Rapid test kits are distributed free of charge in the UK and can be made by people with symptoms and those working in certain areas such as schools. In case of a positive result, residents of the country should do a PCR test, which is considered more reliable.

If it is confirmed that the laboratory was systematically wrong, this would mean that tens of thousands of people potentially infected with Covid-19 were not sent to self-isolation and were spreading the virus in public places.

The overall statistics of diseases in Britain have been growing lately. Over the past day, more than 45 thousand new cases of the disease have been registered – the highest number since July. On Thursday, 157 people died from the coronavirus. At the same time, mortality rates in the country are now much lower than with a similar infection rate at a time when enough people had not yet been vaccinated.

How the French are being pushed to get vaccinated

Healthcare system from Friday France stops providing free PCR tests. The government hopes this measure will force as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, It is only possible to enter public places in the EU countries with such a certificate.

In France, to visit cafes, restaurants, stadiums, cinemas, museums and other public places, you must present a recent negative test result, a certificate of a past coronavirus or a vaccination certificate at the entrance.

To this day, making a PCR test was easy and free, and many chose this option.

Strikes by Italian workers

Italy A wave of protests swept over the rule that all workers and employees in the country must obtain a “green passport”, that is, a certificate of safety from the point of view of Covid-19. To do this, you must be vaccinated, or provide a negative test result made in the last two days, or a certificate that the person has had coronavirus and has a sufficient amount of antibodies.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, About two thousand people gathered at the port in the city of Trieste

This rule is not new, similar certifications have long been introduced for doctors, teachers, sports instructors, spa workers and many other fields.

However, since Friday, it has become mandatory for the entire employed population. Many dock workers in the city of Trieste were outraged by this decision, about two thousand dockers staged a picket on Friday at the entrance to the port. It is reported that they let in anyone who wanted to go to work. Then the actions began in a number of other port cities.

By law, workers and employees in Italy are not required to be vaccinated. Opponents of vaccination can regularly undergo PCR tests at their own expense, after each test passed, an updated version of the “green passport” is sent to the phone, showing that the person is regularly checked. However, this test is only valid for 48 hours, after which it must be done again.

Until now, in some industries, in particular, in ports, the presentation of a “green passport” was not a prerequisite for admission to a workplace. Now, for lack of a certificate, any employee can be suspended from work without pay, and employers face heavy fines for violating this rule.

According to the Italian trade unions, about 40% of the employees of the port of Trieste are not vaccinated – despite the fact that, in general, about 85% of Italian residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated. In addition, in Trieste, the positions of the “coronasceptics” are quite strong – the anti-vaccination party received 4.5% of the votes in the recent mayoral elections.

In addition, during the day:

Demonstrators blocked the street leading to the bridge in Genoa;

The factories of the Electrolux and San Benedetto companies went on strike;

On the main square of Bologna, a rally was held with the participation of about 2 thousand people;

Hundreds of demonstrators occupied one of the main squares in the center of Florence;

Protests are also taking place in Turin and Rome.