“Cristiano is the best player in history. He must win the Ballon d’Or, according to Agent Ronaldo Mendes – Football

Jorge Mendes, agent for Portuguese Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, believes his client should win the Ballon d’Or this year.

“The numbers and statistics related to Ronaldo speak for him. This, in my opinion, is enough for him to win the new Ballon d’Or. 115 goals for Portugal make him the record holder in men’s football history.

This year, he also broke a 15-year record, to which he may add his status as the top scorer in the history of professional football.

All these are the greatest achievements, they should be decisive in the award of the trophy. Cristiano continues to demonstrate that he is the best footballer in the world of all time.

Yes, this is an individual trophy, but let’s not forget that Ronaldo was the top scorer in the demanding Serie A and at the last European Championship. He is the record holder for goals scored in the Champions League and the only player in the world to have won all in three different countries – England, Italy and Spain.

And all this at the age of 36, with absolutely unique stability, determination and phenomenal ability to overcome difficulties. In my opinion, this year the Ballon d’Or has a name: Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, he never deserved an award that much, ”Mendes said.