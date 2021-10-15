criticism of Pitt and Jolie’s wine, meeting of the Kursk governor with actor Danila Kozlovsky in the cinema and toilet lifts

Home / Gossip / Elites of the Chernozem region on Instagram: criticism of the wine of Pitt and Jolie, meeting of the Kursk governor with actor Danila Kozlovsky in the cinema and toilet lifts

Voronezh. 03/27/2021. ABIREG.RU – Gossip – The outgoing week for the black earth establishment was not eventful. However, several interesting posts “Abireg” were able to find in the social networks of the elite. Why is Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s wine tasteless? Why did the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit go to the cinema with actor Danila Kozlovsky? And how can you be in a toilet lift?





The daughter of the head and owner of the Voronezh Yar hotel Yana Chernyshova Natalya, who lives in Spain, is a restaurateur and sommelier. In one of the posts on Instagram, she shared her impressions of the wines that she tasted for the first time, and talked about wine fashion. “Today the number of famous people involved in the world of wine is increasing: actors, singers, athletes. Of course, Brad Pitt does not go into the field with a plow, but he is the owner of a winery in Provence. It’s trendy. And often the stars put up their wines at auctions, the proceeds go to aid funds and various associations. By the way, the wine from Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not make me very happy. Let’s just say: among the Spanish pinks, I have more favorite authors, ”wrote Ms. Chernyshova.

She also noted that smart labels on bottles have come into fashion this year. They provide quick access to detailed information about the wine and make it possible to track the product in the event of theft.

Governor of the Kursk Region Roman Starovoit attended the pre-premiere screening of Danila Kozlovsky’s film “Chernobyl”. And I was very pleased. “A complex and multifaceted picture. First of all, she examines the fate of ordinary people: local residents who became victims of the disaster, and heroes-liquidators. To prevent such terrible disasters from happening again, you need to be able to discuss them from different positions, together to look for reasons. Including through the cinema. I am grateful to Danila Valerievich for his courage and determination – one of the first to raise such topics is always incredibly difficult. I know how responsibly he approached the filming – he thoroughly studied the reactor design, the history of the accident, the testimonies of the NPP employees. Many scenes were filmed here – in the area of ​​the blocks under construction at the Kursk NPP, ”wrote Mr. Starovoit.

But the owner of the Voronezh Jigger house “Trash” and the craft dumplings “Papin Sibiryak” Mikhail Merkulov posted a “movie” about his work. A comic video appeared on the restaurateur’s page, which presents the types of girls who at some point could not keep track of the contents of their glasses. Allowing themselves a little more than they should, ladies stop behaving like ladies and turn into “gymnasts”, “tornadoes”, girls “bark”, “Instagram queens”, etc. “This masterpiece should be on my page”, – commented impressed Mr. Merkulov.

Voronezh lawyer Galina Belik decided to share information with subscribers on how to find a debtor. She offered three options: go to a private detective, sue and find through mutual acquaintances. The third option turned out to be the most effective, but partly insidious way. “We found a phone number through mutual acquaintances. They called on the weekend, said that flower delivery. Like, to what address to deliver? Who will not tell the courier the address and refuse the gift? Voila. Flowers and a subpoena, ”the cunning Mrs. Belik shares her life hack.

Deputy of the Voronezh City Duma Andrei Suverin spoke about the strange “chips” of Yaroslavl restaurants. Mr. Souverin will notice the skeleton of a visitor to the coffee shop near the window with the inscription: “He did not leave a tip”, then he tests the toilets-lifts. For both posts, he left the appropriate signatures: “Yaroslavl restaurants are amazing” and “The restaurant” John Vasilyevich “is amazing.”

Voronezh City Hall Press Secretary Nikita Chebotarev spoke about the successful operation. “The operation was successful, I was taken out of anesthesia, they say everything will be fine. It will take some decent time for rehabilitation, but this is a natural and inevitable process – everything will be restored, I hope to go to the service in a week, ”wrote Mr. Chebotarev. Note that the operation was performed not in a public hospital, but in a private one. Mr. Chebotarev explained this choice by his desire to “minimize the burden on the state health care system”.