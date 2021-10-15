CSKA lost Tornike Shengelia due to injury

Heavy forward CSKA Tornike Shengelia suffered a shoulder injury, the club said on its official website.

Immediately after the Euroleague regular championship match with Zenit, Shengelia felt a pain in his shoulder. He is undergoing the necessary examinations at the GMS Clinic and will not be able to help the team in the next matches. Also, the injured remain outside the game. Nikola Milutinov (knee) and Marius Grigonis (back) who are involved in rehabilitation and individual work. There is no newcomer at the disposal of trainers yet Kenneth Farida – he should fly from the USA in the coming days.

“Unfortunately, anything can happen. We hope for the best (regarding Shengelia’s injury). Toko’s shoulder hurt, we don’t want to risk it, he will be tested. He felt better today, but not to the level required for tough play. Zvezda acts at the level of a foul, the opponents are very aggressive in both halves of the court. They already have two victories: one away, one at home, the away game against Fenerbahce was also equal. In general, this is a very serious opponent, “- said the head coach of CSKA Dimitris Itoudis before Friday’s Euroleague match with Crvena Zvezda.