CSKA Moscow – Admiral. Forecast and bet for 1.83 / Hockey Predictions

In the regular season match of the Continental Hockey League, CSKA will host the Admiral. The game will take place at the CSKA Arena on October 15th. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. CSKA – “Admiral”: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

CSKA

After 18 matches of the season, the Moscow club can see 22 points. With such numbers, he is in fifth place in the Western Conference table.

This month CSKA managed to play six matches, but the army team managed to win only in half. In the meeting on October 1, the guys from the capital did not cope with Ak Bars (1: 2).

In the next match, with native fans, the team Sergey Fedorov nailed “Kunlun” (4: 1). And in the Moscow derby, the red-and-blues captured Dynamo (3: 0).

In another fight with Red Star, CSKA suffered a failure (1: 2). Then, on their own territory, the Muscovites dragged a meeting with Spartak (1: 0) and flew into the big Amur (1: 5).

“Admiral”

The team from Vladivostok took part in 16 fights, after which only 11 points remained in its piggy bank. In the rating of the East, the “sailors” are the last.

The end of the September part of the championship “Admiral” unsuccessfully, having survived four defeats. At first he was crushed at home by Metallurg Mg (0: 5).

And on someone else’s ice wards Alexander Andrievsky lost to Ak Bars (1: 2 B), Neftekhimik (0: 4) and Kunlun (1: 3). In early October, the “sailors” took away points from “Torpedo” (2: 1).

In the following matches at Fetisov-Arena, Admiral lost to Dynamo Riga (1: 2), defeated Vityaz (2: 3) and merged twice with Traktor (3: 4 B, 2: 4) …

Forecast and rate

CSKA victory is estimated at 1.28, bookmakers give odds for a draw 6.10, and for the victory of the “Admiral” – 9.00…

The sailors are in terrible shape now, but in their six previous matches they have not left the ice without at least one goal.