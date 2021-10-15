Deficit of copper in the world has raised its quotes to $ 10 thousand per ton :: News :: RBC Investments

Non-ferrous metal prices are setting records amid declining supplies. Due to the development of the global energy crisis, European and Chinese metallurgical plants reduce production

The price of copper contracts for delivery in three months on the London Metal Exchange (LME) exceeded the level of $ 10 thousand per tonne. As of 16:40 Moscow time

futures

for copper increased by 2.7% – up to $ 10,282 per ton. The metal is up more than 9% this week and is now close to a record $ 10,747.5 hit in May.

Copper prices posted their biggest weekly gains since 2016, as a surge in electricity prices raised fears of a decline in metal supply at a time when stocks are at their lowest, Reuters writes.

According to the agency, due to high demand, copper stocks in warehouses registered on the London Metal Exchange fell to 14,150 tons, which was the lowest in the last 20 years, and stocks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to 41,668 tons, that is to its lowest level since 2009.

The value of other metals also rose. Zinc futures rose 12% throughout the day to $ 3,922 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange, the largest increase since October 2015, Bloomberg reported. On Friday, the benchmark index of six major metals – LMEX Metals Index – on the London Metal Exchange rose to a historic high of 4623 points (+ 2.6%).

The global energy crisis heightens fears of metal market participants about a shortage of commodities, as European metallurgical plants, following the Chinese ones, cut production amid a sharp rise in electricity prices, experts from SberCIB Investment Research said.

Even if the problem of high gas prices disappears, electricity supply disruptions in China will not stop, as coal prices are likely to remain high for at least the fourth quarter of 2021, analysts predict. “The Chinese authorities are taking decisive measures to restore supply in the spot coal market, but it will take a long time before the actual supplies resume, and taking this into account, all other things being equal, prices for non-ferrous metals will remain relatively high until the end of 2021,” experts say. …

In addition, the rise in prices on the non-ferrous metals market could have been driven by expectations of inflation acceleration, ING said. “Fears of inflation could drive up demand for metals as market participants believe they serve as a hedge against inflation, which is especially true for copper,” said Wenyu Yao, senior commodity strategist at ING Bank.

