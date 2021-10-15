Do you know whose voices Harry Potter and Tony Stark speak? This is who dubs foreign actors into Russian

When we talk about horror movies, a picture with a scary clown and a red ball immediately comes to mind. The first film adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” took place in 1990. I wonder how the actors of this motion picture have changed?

Tim Curry

Tim studied at the University of Cambridge and Birmingham, as well as the Royal Shakespeare Company. After receiving his education, the man began to actively participate in theatrical performances.

Through his performances, Curry first appeared on television. This happened in the framework of the programs “Theater in an armchair” and “Play of the Day”, where the performances were broadcast on television.

In the movie, Tim first appeared in 1968, when he was 22 years old. The actor gained real fame seven years later in the movie “The Rocky Horror Show”. In 1980, Tim starred in the musical drama Times Square. Five years later, Curry got the role of a demon in the science fiction film Legend.

The man also played a negative character in the 1990 film adaptation of Stephen King’s It. By the way, when the second part of this motion picture was in the project, the producers again called Tim for the role of Pennywise, but the actor refused.

Photo: imdb.com/ frame from the movie “It” (1990)

Curry also took part in the voice acting of cartoons. His voice can be heard in Captain Planet’s Rescue Team and Peter Pan and the Pirates. Two years after the premiere of It, Tim starred in the second part of the hit comedy Home Alone. In 1998, the actor took part in the filming of the equally famous film “The Reunion of the Addams Family”. Three years later came the premiere of the comedy “Scary Movie 2”, where Curry also got a role. Later, the man took part in the voice acting of the popular cartoons “Beyond the Fence”, “Save Santa” and “Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King.”

Photo : instagram.com/timcurry.co.uk

Dennis Christopher

Dennis was born in Pennsylvania. Christopher had a love for acting as a child. The man studied at Monsignor Bonner High School, where he actively performed in various performances. Dennis first took part in the filming of the film in 1971, when he was only 16 years old. The following year, the young actor became a hippie in the romantic comedy Rome. After that, directors began to notice the guy and offer him new roles.

In 1979, Christopher took part in the shooting of the film “Going Ahead”, for which he received the BAFTA award as the most promising aspiring actor. In 1990, Dennis starred in It, where he played Eddie Kaspbrak. At that time, the actor was 35 years old. In the same year, the man took part in the film “Man-Scheme”.

Photo: imdb.com/ frame from the movie “It” (1990)

Now Christopher continues his acting career. He can be seen in the series “Premonition” and “Remember Everything”, the last episodes of which were released in 2015 and 2016. One of his most famous works is the role of Leo Mogi in the movie Django Unchained.

Photo: imdb.com/ frame from the movie “Django Unchained”

Richard Meiser

Richard was born in New York in 1948. Roosevelt High School and Yale University (Department of Drama) are educational institutions that the future actor attended.

Meyser got his first role in 1975 in the comedy “Blows”, then he was 27 years old. In 1976, the man starred in the melodrama Bitter and Sweet Love. Later, Richard took part in the filming of over 130 films. After the motion picture “Hanover Street” in 1979, Richard was nominated for an anti-award for Worst Actor.

The man also realized himself in the directing sphere. He helped create the 25 seasons After School movie. Richard later directed and wrote Love Strokes, which premiered in 1986.

Photo: imdb.com/ frame from the movie “It” (1990)

In 1995, Meyser became President of the Screen Actors Guild of the United States of America. The man held this post until 1999. Richard was also part of the directing team for The Palisade, which started in 1992 and went out of production four years later. Now the man has not stopped his acting career. In 2020, he starred in the motion picture Before / During / After.

Photo: imdb.com

Annette O’Toole

The actress was born in Texas in 1952. Since her mother was a dance teacher, the girl herself developed in this area from the age of three. At the age of 13, Annette moved with her family to Los Angeles, where she began to attend acting classes. O’Toole got her first leading role in 1975 in the movie “Smile”, then she was 23 years old. After her debut, the actress took part in the filming of 98 films.

Photo: imdb.com/ frame from the movie “It”

After the release of the movie “It” Annette tried herself as a screenwriter. Her project is the TV series “The Huntress”, which was released in 2001. The girl also developed in the musical field. In 2003 she won the Academy Award for Best Soundtrack for The Mighty Wind. At the same time, Annette did not give up her acting career. In 2019, she starred in the drama Set Sails.

Photo: imdb.com

Tim Reid

For the first time, viewers were able to see Tim in the TV series “Maud”, which premiered in 1972. Later he starred in the films “Roda” and “Simon and Simon”. The actor got his first role in the film in 1979, when he took part in the filming of the movie You Can’t Take It With You.

Reid also dabbled in the role of a producer. His first project was the series Frank’s Place, which premiered in 1987. Tim realized himself as a screenwriter. Before getting a role in the film “It”, the man helped in the creation of the TV series “Radio Cincinnati”.

Photo: imdb.com/ frame from the movie “It”

Now the actor also continues to act in films. In 2020, the film “Christmas at Home” was released with his participation. Now the man is a producer of various American films.

Photo: instagram.com/timreidsr