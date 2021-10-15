Dwayne Scala Johnson became the most expensive star on Instagram

Kaleidoscope Show Business

It became known how much celebrities earn on social networks.

In the US, they found out who literally got rich on advertising posts on Instagram.

At the moment, many celebrities manage to earn not only on their main job, but also during the publication of posts about goods or services.

So, the richest celebrity with high rates on Instagram became Dwayne Scala Johnson. The actor charges nearly a million dollars for one publication. With such a price, Dwayne Scala Johnson became the highest paid in the world.

By the way, the actor annually, according to Forbes, receives more than $ 97.5 million.

Businesswoman Kylie Jenner takes a lot for advertising in her account. She estimates the publication at 986 thousand dollars.

In third place in terms of income is the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, earning about $ 889,000 from Instagram posts.

Also in the ranking were Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Adriana Grande, etc.

As Topnews wrote earlier, a 6-year-old Russian woman also appeared in the Forbes ranking of YouTube bloggers with the highest income. The girl was born with cerebral palsy, and now her life is followed by 190 million subscribers. On the Web, the girl was able to earn $ 18.5 million.