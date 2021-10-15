Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was cast for the role of Black Adam long before the Marvel Cinematic debut!

©

Fan community DC Universe Fans on Facebook published an interesting post on their page recently. And this post states that former wrestler and current actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was cast as Black Adam back in 2007.

At the same time, for publication in their post there is a screenshot with the news from those times, which says that the Rock will play Black Adam. It was only then that it was planned that he would play the role of this character not in a separate solo film, but just in a film about Shazam. The news itself dates back to November 2, 2007, and at that time there was still no cinematic universe from the Marvel company, which then still planned to release the first film about Iron Man, which was released a year later.

In case you didn’t know, The Rock was cast as Black Adam before the MCU even existed …

So, apparently, Warner Bros. and DC already had plans for crossovers between their superheroes and antiheroes, but something didn’t work out and look how long it took! And just now, WB and DC are going to roll out a film about Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a trailer about which should be shown at the upcoming DC Fandome event.