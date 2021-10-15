Egor Creed, Markul, Selena Gomez, MARUV and The Hatters

A selection of high-profile novelties Friday, October 15.

Friday is traditionally the day of musical premieres around the world. The most popular artists publish their new tracks. October 15 was no exception, we decided to collect all the loudest new items in one collection. In this material you can familiarize yourself with the compositions of The Hatters, Maruv, Selena Gomez, Yegor Creed, Markul and others.

Egor Creed

As is customary recently among popular rappers, if an artist bought a car for himself, then he must definitely record a track about it. This time Yegor Creed showed off his new clothes and released the song LAMBO URUS.

“Yes, sometimes it was not easy, now the Lambo carries me from all the problems,” the rapper sings.

Markul

Popular rapper Markul has released his third studio album, Sense Of Human. The last time the artist released the record was back in 2018. The collection is not simple, but conceptual. It is divided by the skete (speech inserts) into six episodes, which narrate about human sins, which are illustrated in the following tracks.

One of the most popular songs is the track Rick James, recorded with the participation of the singer ANIKV.

MARUV and The Hatters

Popular Ukrainian singer Maruv and Russian band “Shlyapniki” have released their first joint track called Bullet. Fans appreciated the unusual collaboration and wrote many positive comments.

“You can hear the instruments, just like the good old ones. To such a song you have to stand in the rain in some kind of black-and-white movie ”; “This is the track I’m going to cry to”; “Finally, a mix of old family” Shlyapnikov “and innovative Maruv”, – write subscribers.

Selena Gomez and Coldplay

American singer and actress Selena Gomez delighted her multi-million fans with a collaboration with Coldplay. The lyrical composition was named Let Somebody Go.

“Nice Song”; “It’s beautiful to goosebumps”; “Her first part is so beautiful, and when they sang a duet, it’s generally …” – write Russian fans.