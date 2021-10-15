Ekaterina Malafeeva was able to save the marriage with Vyacheslav Malafeev

Aiza Dolmatova did not manage to take the player away from the family.

In the latest Stories of the personal microblog of the wife of the athlete Vyacheslav Malafeev – Catherine – there was an answer to frequent questions about her relationship with her husband. The celebrity admitted that she finally achieved harmony in the family.

Ekaterina said that she and Vyacheslav reached an understanding. And the pause in the relationship ended.

“We have not lived together for a week now”: Malafeev’s wife decided to “pause” the relationship with her husbandAs noted by Ekaterina, she does not yet know what will happen next in their life with the goalkeeper.

“Oh, how many questions have come about our relationship with my husband. Everything is awesome. We live on. We work together and bring up children. I am for environmental friendliness and respect, “- replied Malafeeva to her fans.

And even the flirtation of Vyacheslav Malafeev and Aiza Dolmatova on the “Stars in Africa” ​​project did not destroy the marriage of Ekaterina Malafeeva. Catherine is sure that Aiza really liked her chosen one. However, Vyacheslav did not reciprocate Guf’s ex-wife.

“Our relationship with Slava does not in any way relate to the situation that you so want to draw my attention to. Yes, there are hungry women … And when Slava returned from the project, he warned me that there was such a conversation. There are hungry people here, but we don’t keep bad ones – that’s why she reacts like that, ”Ekaterina told starhit.ru.

