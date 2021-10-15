Emma Robert, 29, gave birth to a son

Julia Roberts’ niece, 29-year-old actress Emma Roberts, became a mother for the first time. This is reported by the TMZ portal with reference to its own sources. According to the publication, the girl gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Los Angeles on December 27. Emma and the child’s father, 36-year-old actor Garrett Hedlund, named the child Rhodes. For both parents, this is the first baby.

Recall that the couple’s relationship became known in April 2019. And in August 2020, the actress admitted that she was pregnant. Before Hedlund, she had a long affair with actor Evan Peters, they got engaged, but it never came to a wedding. However, Emma has not yet tied the knot with her current man.

Earlier, Roberts admitted that doctors found in her a disease that could lead to infertility, and she was very worried that she would not be able to become a mother naturally. According to the girl, the pregnancy unexpectedly happened to her only when she stopped worrying about her. Several years of fear ended with Emma being able to experience the joys of motherhood without medical intervention.

The actress is best known for her roles in American Horror Story and Scream Queens. She also starred in the films We are the Millers, Nerve, The Billionaires Club and Paradise Hills.

