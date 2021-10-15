Emma Roberts published a photo with her newborn son

Not so long ago, a representative of the famous acting dynasty of Roberts, 29-year-old Emma, ​​gave birth to her first child. The baby was born after her impetuous affair with actor Garrett Hedlund. The birth of a baby was a long-awaited event for a young mother, because earlier Emma experienced health problems and could not bear a child for a long time.

Even in her early youth, doctors frightened the actress that she would never be able to become a mother. During that period, Emma decided to take a serious step – she froze part of her eggs. On one of the last days of the outgoing 2020, the couple had a long-awaited son. The boy was named Rhodes. The parents reported about the happy addition to the family only a month after the birth of their son. The actress posted a photo with the baby, which she signed like this: “Thank you 2020 for what we finally got right. Our sun is Rhodes Roberts Hedlund. “

Recently, Emma posted a snapshot on her Instagram account in which fans were able to see the face of the newborn. In the photo, a young mother is reading the book Let Me Tell You What I Mean by the famous American writer Joan Didion, gently hugging the baby to her. “Rhodes first met Joana,” the younger Roberts signed the photo touchingly. The actress was warmly congratulated in the comments by her friends and colleagues Ashley Tisdale, Nikki Reed and Stassie Schroeder.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alla Karfidova