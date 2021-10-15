Ethereum Shrinks Bitcoin Lag Despite Predominant ETF Expectations

The cryptocurrency market posted moderate gains on Thursday as traders shifted profits from Bitcoin’s recent rally into altcoins. Bitcoin almost did not change its position during the day and is still trading at about $ 57,000, while ether rose by 7% and for the first time since the beginning of September it was above $ 3800.

"With regard to the direction of BTC, we are seeing a bullish bias, but we cannot form a strong bullish bias, despite the clear optimism of the market," writes the trading company QCP Capital.

QCP Capital admits that it is “extremely inspired” by the outlook for the decentralized finance segment, and is long on tokens like Algorand and Solana and neutral on Bitcoin.

Ether is holding above the $ 3,500 support and closing the gap with BTC, while investors look to the picture in the altcoin space to improve, CoinDesk notes. FundStrat analysts share bullish expectations for the second largest cryptocurrency:

"We remain calm about the enabling factors for the leading smart contract platform and expect the ETH rotation to follow any significant growth in the market that remains under the dominance of Bitcoin."

From a technical point of view, the ETH / BTC pair is growing after the first contact with the 200-day moving average since April. In August, ETH broke the downtrend line and may continue to rise to 0.07 BTC in the short term, analysts say.

Others believe Bitcoin will continue to outperform the broader crypto market amid pending ETF approval. On Thursday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission reminded investors of its earlier publication, which deals with the risks of funds based on bitcoin futures. Many observers decided that it was not without reason that the regulator remembered this publication right now, when less than a week is left before the decision on one of the promising applications for the creation of bitcoin-ETFs.

"It's getting closer," writes ETF analyst Erik Balchunas at Bloomberg Intelligence. "Clearly a good sign, and we're raising the odds to 85%. You have to be sadistic to post such a tweet and then postpone or cancel the ETF."

Balchunas also mentions that the previous time the SEC referred to the same publication in July, and two days later, the first US mutual Bitcoin futures fund BTCFX entered the market.

"BTC open interest is still 30% below May highs. This suggests that the market has not yet reached a state of euphoria, says Delphi Digital. "Attention is now riveted on the history of Bitcoin ETFs, so the history of ETH and other tier 1 networks is likely to remain in the background, at least for the foreseeable future."

Exchange wallets, meanwhile, are showing moderate bitcoin outflows. Usually, such movements are associated with the desire of investors to store cryptocurrency in personal wallets in anticipation of an increase in the rate.

"May-July was a period of net asset inflows to exchanges, but since then the situation has completely reversed," writes Glassnode.

At the same time, the withdrawal of assets has slowed down over the last month, indicating a weakening of the described dynamics. A change in outflows to inflows can signal the approach of bitcoin to the highs, as it was in May.

Also, altcoins stand out against the general background, which are somehow related to bitcoin. The token of the decentralized autonomous organization Badger DAO, which creates products to increase the practical value of bitcoin, has grown by 187% since October 1, while trading volumes have climbed 147%. An important factor was the listing of BADGER on the Coinbase exchange. In addition, over the past week, the price of the Stacks project token, which prepares the infrastructure for launching decentralized applications based on bitcoin, has risen by almost one and a half times.