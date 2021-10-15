Ethereum Tenderly Development Platform Adds Fantom Support | Blockchain24

The Tenderly team announced on their official Twitter that their IDE now supports the Fantom Network (FTM). Accordingly, it is explained that users can use all the features of the Tenderly platform to develop a project on the Fantom Network.

What is Fantom?

Fantom is a Layer 1 blockchain that is focused on solving the problem of modern blockchains called the blockchain trilemma – a compromise in distributed ledger technologies that must balance between speed, security and decentralization.

Fantom is trying to solve the problem at its core by using their DAG-based aBFT consensus algorithm called Lachesis, which powers their EVM-compliant Opera blockchain. Lachesis has the following properties:

Asynchronous, which means that participants are free to process commands at different points in time.

The absence of a leader, no one plays a “special” role.

Byzantine fault tolerance capable of withstanding the attack of a third of the malicious nodes.

Fast finalization that allows its Opera blockchain to confirm transactions in 1-2 seconds.

“This is definitely an interesting project and you can now use the full power of the Tenderly development platform to your advantage when creating your Fantom projects,” Tenderly said in a posting.

Features of Tenderly

Visual debugger

Provides a significant reduction in development time by allowing you to track errors in smart contracts with just a few clicks and help you find the exact line of code where the transaction was returned.

Modeling and forks

Gives you the opportunity to try out different scenarios with your smart contracts so that you can predict results and further optimize gas use.

You can check for errors and improve historical transactions, or try something completely different by tweaking some or all of the parameters and watching the result.

Modify the source code of the smart contract before starting the simulation.

Convert and use any address as a smart contract.

Gas profiler

Get a detailed breakdown of gas usage / cost for each feature, including start and return gas prices for each transaction.

Monitoring and alerting

Tenderly gives you an exceptional view of blockchain data, as well as a real-time notification system that keeps teams and individuals informed of any events and notifications they track across multiple networks.

You can access Fantom using Tenderly Dashboard, API, or CLI.