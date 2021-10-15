EU disagrees with Apple that adoption of USB Type-C as a standard charging port will hurt innovation

The European Union is working hard to persuade electronics manufacturers to switch to a single charging connector, which is proposed as USB Type-C. However, Apple is not happy with the abandonment of proprietary Lightning. The company says the requirement to switch to USB Type-C will hurt innovation. Now the European Union has denied this statement.

Switching to USB Type-C will not be a big problem for Android device manufacturers who already use this connector almost everywhere. However, things are not so simple with Apple. Most of the company’s tablets already use USB Type-C, but the company does not intend to transfer smartphones to this connector. A few weeks ago, Apple criticized the EU initiative and reiterated its assertion, first voiced back in 2009, that implementing a single standard would harm innovation.

In a recent interview, Anna Cavazzini, Chair of the European Parliament and the Committee on Consumer Protection, said that Apple’s fears are unfounded, since the adoption of a single standard for charging connectors provides for technological progress and leaves room for the adoption of another, more advanced standard in the future. At the moment, it is not entirely clear how the transition to the new standard will take place, but Cavazzini’s statement nullifies Apple’s argument.

Oddly enough, Apple is still reluctant to switch to a single, standardized charging connector, given that all current MacBooks and most iPads already use USB Type-C for charging. Basically, Lightning is only used in the iPhone, iPod Touch, and the most affordable iPad. It is worth noting that rumors periodically appear on the Web that Apple intends to completely abandon physical connectors in branded smartphones.