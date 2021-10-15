Europe prepared for a trade war with Great Britain: Business: Economy: Lenta.ru

Representatives of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy met with the deputy head of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, who is in charge of negotiations on Brexit, and demanded to develop a plan in case of a possible trade war with the United Kingdom, writes the Financial Times.

Such a development is possible if the UK fulfills its threat and suspends the agreement regulating trade with Northern Ireland, which remained part of the customs territory of the European Union even after Brexit. The protocol led to disagreements between Brussels and London, and the UK announced its readiness to significantly change the agreement.

The EU wants to be ready for a possible termination of the Northern Ireland agreement. Shefchovic, in turn, proposed changes to the protocol, including the abolition of many food inspections sent from the UK to Northern Ireland. EU member states fear that the UK will reject the proposal, demanding drastic changes to the agreement or its cancellation.

A source in the Financial Times in diplomatic circles claims that the European Union has a “wide range of options for retaliation,” for example, in the energy sector. Cables and pipelines from Europe provide up to 10 percent of electricity and 12 percent of gas supplies to the United Kingdom. The last resort would be to terminate the EU-UK duty-free trade agreement.

After Brexit, Northern Ireland, as an administrative-territorial unit of Great Britain, left the EU, but remained part of its customs territory. This avoided the emergence of a border between Northern Ireland and the neighboring sovereign state of Ireland, which is important for political stability. However, the Northern Ireland Protocol prescribes customs and regulatory checks on goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland, which puts a strain on business and weakens the island’s connection with the rest of the country.