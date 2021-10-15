European politicians took up arms against Biden, former Thatcher aide said

https://ria.ru/20211015/bayden-1754754326.html

“This is a catastrophe”. European politicians are shocked by Biden

European politicians took up arms against Biden, said former assistant of Thatcher – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

“This is a catastrophe”. European politicians are shocked by Biden

US President Joe Biden does not inspire any confidence in European officials, said former aide to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Nile … RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

2021-10-15T15: 26

2021-10-15T15: 26

2021-10-15T15: 54

in the world

USA

Margaret Thatcher

UN

Taliban

joe biden

Northern Ireland

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754675470_0-0:2602:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_11db5986f8036753f5bb545437aa65c3.jpg

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden does not inspire any confidence in European officials, said former aide to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Niall Gardiner. “Countless European officials have told me that they simply cannot trust the Biden administration. Some even recall Trump’s presidency, regretting about support for the current American leader, “he wrote in an article for Fox News. According to Gardiner, the greatest outrage at Biden’s policies is in the UK. Even before his election, there was skepticism among the country’s leadership towards the leader of the Democrats. Trump was viewed as a strong ally. The author notes that the main reasons for this attitude were the failed withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the US rhetoric about the Northern Ireland Protocol regulating relations between the EU and the UK in this part of the kingdom. “During the campaign, Biden boasted. that will restore the position of the United States in the international arena after Trump. Nine months after the election of the United States policy is regarded in Europe as a disaster, “Gardiner added. the end of the twenty years’ war. In September, they formed an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule * and is under UN sanctions. European politicians have repeatedly criticized the US decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. For example, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called it an unmotivated decision and a disaster. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

https://ria.ru/20211010/tramp-1753849662.html

https://ria.ru/20211007/gaz-1753499328.html

USA

Northern Ireland

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754675470_77 0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27c4d83b5f8c91f001b13b42dc198c8e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, margaret thatcher, un, taliban, joe biden, northern ireland, russia, mohammad hasan akhund