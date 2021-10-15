Ex-Boeing pilot accused of fraud in two 737 MAX crashes

Ethiopian Airlines crash site in Ethiopia, March 2019

(Photo: Mulugeta Ayene / AP)



A grand jury of the Northern District Court of the American state of Texas has accused former Boeing pilot Mark Forkner of fraud, the US Department of Justice said in a statement. This pilot took part in the tests of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, two models of this liner crashed in 2018 and 2019.

In the United States, a grand jury determines the validity and appropriateness of formal charges against someone, so that after the jury’s decision, Forkner will face trial.

According to the investigation, Forkner deliberately provided the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with “false, inaccurate and incomplete information” about the new aircraft maneuverability enhancement system (MCAS), which corrects the position of the aircraft in the air. Because of Forkner’s decision to save the company, important information about the system was not included in the aircraft’s operating manual and pilot training manuals.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX plane crashed in Indonesia with 189 people on board. Six months later, in March 2019, a plane crash occurred with the participation of this aircraft in Ethiopia. The victims were 150 people.