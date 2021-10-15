F-22 crashed due to poor washing – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The fighter crashed on March 15, 2020, immediately after taking off from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The pilot ejected and was not injured, the plane completely burned out. During the rescue operation, another disaster almost happened – the F-35 and F-22 aimed at finding the pilot nearly collided in the air.

The usual investigation in such cases was not carried out. A year and a half after the emergency, the US Air Force command reported – and then at the request of the editors – that the causes of the accident were established in a different way “for reasons of operational safety.”

The crashed plane belonged to the 43rd Fighter Squadron – the only unit in the Air Force where F-22 pilots are trained. At 8.28 local time, the pilot with the call sign “Hornet 1” was cleared for take-off. He was to take part in a training air battle involving four F-16s, six F-35s and three Raptors. During acceleration, a warning flashed on the instrument panel, but the plane behaved normally and the pilot continued to take off. At an altitude of about 18 meters, the F-22 began to roll to the left.

“I thought that maybe my afterburner on the left engine was turned off,” the pilot told the investigators. He reduced throttle and the plane leveled off. The following slave with the call sign “Hornet 2” reported that both of the master’s engines were working normally. A couple of seconds later, a new warning flashed in the cockpit – about the lack of data from the air sensors – after which the plane banked sharply to the left. The plane practically capsized, Hornet 2 later said.

The pilot again managed to align the fighter, he turned around and went to land. Soon, another warning appeared – about excessive overload. The plane tried to roll upside down, as if performing a “roll”, the pilot had to make great efforts to keep it in a normal position. Noticing that the indicators of altitude and speed on the display differ significantly from the reports of the wingman, “Hornet 1” decided to eject. The unguided fighter went into a tailspin and fell into the forest. The pilot escaped with bruises and scratches, he was picked up by a ground search group.

When the pilot was seated in an approaching car, the F-22 and F-35 fighters sent in search almost collided over him. Air Force headquarters called it “a training opportunity for future emergency coordination.” And the cause of the plane crash, according to the conclusions of the commission created in the squadron, were mistakes made when washing the plane – they “influenced the operation of its external sensors.”

Damage from poor washing exceeded $ 202 million. In addition to the cost of the fighter itself ($ 201.6 million), this included the price of two CATM-9 training missiles ($ 32,000 apiece) and the damage done to the environment – it was estimated at $ 850,000.