Fashion digest: from Gucci campaign with Måneskin to first beauty product from Jennifer Aniston

The next season of fashion weeks has begun in New York, and life in the industry has boiled again: shows and parties replace each other, and the stars delight their fans with regular appearances. In such a flow, you can miss something. For fashion news outside the catwalks this week, check out our digest.

1.Måneskin starred in Gucci campaign

Popular Italian group Måneskin, which rose to fame after winning Eurovision this year, starred in a new campaign for the Gucci Aria collection. This collaboration was quite expected and predictable: the guys have appeared in public more than once in Gucci outfits, and their stage looks in the style of glam rock are close to the aesthetics of the brand under Alessandro Michele. Nevertheless, the photos taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, as they say, have already blown up the Internet.

The campaign is conceived to reflect the revolutionary and joyous impulse of eros as a creative force,

– says the brand’s Instagram.

Recall that the group recently came to Moscow to meet with fans. You can read a detailed report on this event here.

2.Jennifer Aniston presented the first product of her beauty brand

Recently it became known that Jennifer Aniston is launching her own beauty brand LolaVie. Well, this week the actress has already shown the first cosmetic product from the line.

This is a hair care product, namely a spray that helps to detangle unruly curls and gives shine to hair. The choice is more than logical, because Aniston’s hairstyle, or rather her character Rachel from the TV series Friends, was recognized as the most iconic in the 1990s, and it still defines trends.

Jennifer Aniston

3.Kaia Gerber and daughter Martin Scorsese star in new Calvin Klein campaign

Calvin Klein has unveiled a new #MyCalvins campaign – The Language of Calvin Klein. The heroines of the shooting included model Kaia Gerber and daughter of Martin Scorsese, actress Francesca Scorsese.

4.Iris Apfel will create a collection for H&M

Designer, collector and cult fashionista Iris Apfel, who recently turned 100, begins work on a collaboration with H&M. The future joint collection is just timed to coincide with her anniversary. However, we will be able to see her only at the beginning of 2022.

Iris Apfel

The line will reportedly consist of a variety of dresses, costumes and accessories in an eclectic style. So far, several sketches have been shown to the public.

Style is not spending a lot of money. It’s not about what or what brands you wear, but how you feel when you wear something. Style is self-expression and, above all, one’s own position,

Iris says.