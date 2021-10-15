https://ria.ru/20211015/fsin-1754825063.html

Federal Penitentiary Service revealed details of the riot in the colony in Vladikavkaz

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Two prisoners, placed in the punishment cell of correctional colony No. 1 of Vladikavkaz, started riots in the institution, according to the Federal Penitentiary Service for North Ossetia. . During the planned search activities, two convicts of a negative orientation held in the punishment cell refused to obey the lawful demands of the employees, “the report says. These convicts attempted to destabilize the work of the correctional institution and called on other convicts to organize riots. Succumbing to the provocation, other convicts perpetrated a pogrom, began to break the fences in the residential area, disabled the video cameras. “The leadership of the regional FPS, officers of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, the Ombudsman have arrived at the scene. At present, measures are being taken to stabilize the situation. The situation is under the control of the leadership of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, “- the message says.

