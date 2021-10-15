https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20201021/kardashyan-1580150379.html
"Fifth point of attraction". What is Kim Kardashian's secret
“Fifth point of attraction”. What is the secret of Kim Kardashian – Radio Sputnik, 05/26/2021
“Fifth point of attraction”. What is Kim Kardashian’s secret
The star of the American reality show named herself turns 40. Who is interested in watching her and why?
USA
If you are asked who Kim Kardashian is, you will probably have a certain image in your head, but not the fact that you can answer the question. Who is this woman everyone knows? What does she do, in addition to sharing her photos on Instagram? The daughter of a lawyer became famous as a participant in the show “The Kardashian Family” and the owner of very impressive forms. For 14 years, a large family has been living for show, and America (and not only) is interested in this follows. Kim has four sisters and a brother, but she turned out to be the most memorable. Such recognition brought her millions of subscribers, and her name became almost a household name. Many people are interested in following the life of rich people, notes psychiatrist, psychotherapist Evgeny Fomin. Looking at someone else’s success story, people (subconsciously or consciously) try to understand exactly how the heroes of this show came to such a wonderful life. Maybe the viewers will be able to spy on some secrets, and if they start behaving the same way, they will also plunge into luxury over time. They are trying to copy not only the way of thinking and lifestyle, but also some external features. Kim Kardashian is a model with a non-standard appearance. This is not a straw or an hourglass with parameters 90-60-90. Her prominent parts of the body immediately draw attention to themselves and attract the eyes, and sometimes those who want to do the same, go beyond the boundaries of naturalness. But there will still be, says plastic surgeon Andrei Kovyntsev. But, one way or another, the fashion for a big ass has not yet become a thing of the past. And the fashion for wealth seems to be an everlasting trend. So they will talk about the Kardashian family for a long time. Author Maria Smirnova, radio Sputnik Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
news
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156258/68/1562586828_174-0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0c149f4eb945a720362605cca28ba3cd.jpg
The star of the American reality show named herself turns 40. Who is interested in watching her and why?
