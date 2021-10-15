Figure skating Alexander Samarin won the short program at the Budapest Trophy, Aliyev 5th, video, figure skating results today – 14 October 2021

After the test runs, the leaders of the national team Alexander Samarin and Dmitry Aliev held exactly one tournament: Alexander pleased the Syzran fans and won the start of the Russian Cup, and Dmitry returned the quads to his content and took the bronze of the Challenger in Espoo. The next and last stop before the Grand Prix for both was the Budapest Trophy.

For this season’s short program, Samarin chose the iconic Matrix, but on the ice we see not Neo, but Morpheus. In Syzran, Alexander skated just gorgeous, knocking out a hundred even without taking into account the bonuses. The international premiere failed: the crown lutz turned out with a step-out and touching the ice with his hands, instead of a quad-sheepskin coat there was a “butterfly”, and Samarin’s trixel shook.

The judges put 74.46 – the Russian was only third in technique, but thanks to the best components of the day he became the leader.

Dmitry Aliev’s short program – Pilgrims on a Long Journey. As Dmitry himself said, the desire to skate this music came to him thanks to Tessa Vertiu and Scott Moir. “A person always has a dream or a goal. The star on this program is what I follow. When she is in my hands, she can pull me in different directions. This is about a person who has a goal and he eventually achieves it. I would like to leave a pleasant aftertaste. This program does not oppress, there is lightness “, – explained Aliev after the premiere in Chelyabinsk.

Unfortunately, in Budapest it was not possible to find this ease: Dmitry, with a touch of the ice, performed a quadruple lutz, fell from a half-twisted quad-toe loop and made a “butterfly” instead of an axel. Yes, Aliyev is one of the best in the world in terms of sliding, but today the Russian is only fifth.

Ukrainian Ivan Shmuratko won an intermediate silver – and this can definitely be called a mini-sensation. In the ultra-s short, he only has a trixel, but clean execution and opponents’ mistakes brought him to the second position.

Budapest Trophy, Men

Short program

1.Alexander Samarin (Russia) – 74.46

2. Ivan Shmuratko (Ukraine) – 73.22

3. Matteo Rizzo (Italy) – 72.94

4. Graham Newberry (Great Britain) – 70.14

5.Dmitry Aliev (Russia) – 69.70

