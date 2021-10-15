Figure skating: what are the disadvantages of Kamila Valieva’s “Bolero” program – analysis, comparison with Zagitova, history of the work

The third clean quadruple and after a couple of minutes hands thrown forward in the final position on the last bar of the great “Bolero” – Kamila Valieva opened the Olympic race. Now every week the favorites will replace each other in this correspondence pre-Peking ranking, but what position Valieva will occupy after the Grand Prix Final – for me personally, this is the main intrigue of the entire Olympic prelude.

And I will say right away that I am confused by Bolero …





Valieva began her adult career with the best rental in history. And if she hadn’t fallen!

Maurice Ravel’s trap

There are well-worn themes in figure skating. There are hackneyed ones. There are tortured and tortured spectators. And there are demanding ones. And this is Ravel’s Bolero! An ancient Spanish dance, set by him to an unchanging monotonous rhythm, colored with an oriental melodic phrase, performed against the backdrop of a brick factory by a great Russian dancer. What can be even more surreal! By the way, in 1928 surrealism was at its peak. Mixing dream and reality, Freud’s psychoanalysis, working with the subconscious, liberating the spirit from the material, and the passion from the body – this was the most fashionable art of the 20s.

The extent to which surrealism influenced Maurice Ravel is best known to his biographers and musicologists. But the hypnotic effect of two recurring themes, developing only in orchestration, from the very first performance made the audience forget and wake up already in the moment of the highest sensual finale. And this is Ravel’s trap for anyone who has ever taken on his 15-minute ballet. If a dancer does not express the hidden drama of the music, does not pump up a monotonous rhythm with the amplitude of his personal energy and the strength of his passion, then the rhythm will beat him. Hypnosis won’t happen.





It’s time to lag behind Valieva. Figure skater Tutberidze is not obliged to win the Olympics

Valieva’s Bolero seemed like an experiment

When in 2020 the junior Valieva presented her free variation to the music of Ravel, there was no hypnosis. The first reaction is why ?! Why do these amazing plastic hands need broken lines? Why do these unique ballet feet need deliberate sharpness? Why is the choreography unusual for her?

Camila, forgive my pompousness – as the poet said, a genius of pure beauty! Such purity, aesthetics and at the same time, the amplitude of the lines was not found by anyone, not even Costner, Kim Young Ah and Mika Ando. Valieva’s talent and plastic uniqueness promise a new ballet quality of the programs. And then at the age of 14 “Bolero”.

The internal dialogue ended in a compromise. Probably, it is right to see such a young and so gifted girl in a new choreography, to try in a different style, to feel the artistic range. It was a pre-Olympic year, a pandemic season. It’s time to experiment. But when it became known in the summer that Bolero was left for the Olympic season, the reference to Pyeongchang popped up by itself.

Tutberidze has a flair for successful ideas

Big trainers have a rare ability – to enter the same river twice and three times. Sport is mockingly cyclical, like Ravel’s melodic pattern. Methods and approaches that give results are replicated, changing for a new athlete only in nuances.

When discussing Tutberidze’s coaching success, I would draw attention to her talent to come up with and implement an idea. She feels which will work and which will not. And what kind of skater can fulfill her plans. In 2013, she comes up with the best ice reading of Schindler’s List, thanks to which Yulia Lipnitskaya will remain in the history of figure skating. Then there were history programs Evgenia Medvedeva…

And then Tutberidze conceives an absolutely innovative program and decides that it will be rolled out by the then 14-year-old Alina Zagitova… This is how the legendary Don Quixote appears with all the jumps in the second half. And after all, how did they go to the music of Minkus and Alina’s temperament. And then Eteri Georgievna leaves the junior program for the first adult season, which is Olympic, and it works. In Korea, the second walker becomes the first.

Four years later, everything is repeated to the smallest detail: the second figure skater of the group goes to adults with her junior free, and this is again the Olympic season. And that means … Absolutely nothing.

Shcherbakova is not Medvedev, although she managed to win one “world”. The group has grown, and you cannot say for sure who is in which number. But the main difference is that “Bolero” is not “Don Quixote”, there is no magic that the “red ballerina” had.

“Bolero” Valieva is not yet immersed in hypnosis

It is too early to draw final conclusions. There are changes in the program. The drawing changed at the beginning, a different way out of the first rotation, in some joints, hands were added, two joints were rearranged, the step track was redone, the joint of the two final spins changed – taking into account the new jumps, this is a 50% different program. But the drama has remained the same – Valieva in the plot of the dance is already somewhere in the middle, the set has flown by, the twists and turns have not noticed, and we are already somewhere near the climax, and here is the finale. There is no smoothly growing internal tension laid down by the composer.

Last season, there was another costume, referring to the image of a snake hypnotizing with its pendulum swaying. In Finland, Kamila came out in black and red, which clearly speaks of the Spanish theme. Ida Rubinstein danced in black and red, for whom Ravel wrote this music. The 1928 ballet was restored 80 years later and performed by Ilze Liepa. Amazingly, Bolero is a static ballet, most of the dance develops in one place.

This feature was carried over to the next landmark version, Maurice Béjart. But he has already abandoned Spain as a topic. In his reading, everything was built on the growth of passion and inner fire. Bejart, apparently, unraveled Ravel’s secret and argued: in order to dance “Bolero”, one must split in two – the legs play the rhythm, and the top, body and arms, reflect the melody. His choreography became a reference, and it was she who was taken as a basis by Carolina Costner, who at the age of 25 ventured to create her own ice Bolero.

In Valieva’s program, neither Rubinstein nor Bejart is read, and its directors have every right to do so. In the end, Torvill and Dean also had their own original reading of this mysterious music. But they, with their ligature on the ice and the gliding accelerating in the course of the program, managed the main thing – to hypnotize everyone.

During the year that Valieva skates this program, I have never experienced hypnosis. Some say that it was close in Finland. Yes, probably close, but the hypnotic effect either comes, or you feel disappointed – it seems like you tuned in, but there was no euphoria. Eteri Georgievna, I want to get high! I want to breathe out, enjoy the moment for a few seconds … and then jump up in a fit! I want to be in Sarajevo in 1984 (oh, great Torvill and Dean!) Or as in the 2013/2014 season (Carolina, you are unforgettable!). This is Bolero! It cannot be otherwise! But not yet.