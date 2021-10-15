Filming intimate scenes with Jennifer Aniston was called torture

American actor Jake Gyllenhaal called it torture to shoot intimate scenes with Jennifer Aniston in Good Girl. He recalled working on the painting during an interview with Howard Stern, a recording of which was posted on The Howard Stern Show YouTube channel.

“It was torture. But at the same time, it was not torture. It was a mixture of both, ”said the artist. He explained that such episodes were difficult for him, since he had been in love with a colleague for a long time.

In addition, according to Gyllenhaal, filming the sex scenes was quite awkward, as they were being watched by other members of the team. “It doesn’t turn me on. For the most part, it’s oddly mechanical. It’s also a dance, you know? You do choreography for the camera, ”said the actor.

He revealed that he and the Friends star used a pillow when filming sex scenes in a horizontal position. According to him, this was Aniston’s idea.

