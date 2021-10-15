FMBA has submitted documents for registration of the drug “MIR 19”

https://ria.ru/20211015/mir-19-1754809443.html

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The Institute of Immunology of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency has submitted documents for registration of the drug from the coronavirus “MIR 19”, follows from the data of the register of medicines. “Information related to the implementation of state registration. Trade name: MIR 19,” the document says. The agency’s service expects this process to be completed no later than December. “Registration is planned before the end of this year.” It consists of two components: the active substance – small interfering RNAs and the peptide – the carrier. As the developers stated, this is not a vaccine against COVID-19, but an inhalation drug. He had no side effects. It acts on the part of the coronavirus genome responsible for its replication, which prevents the virus from multiplying. Earlier, the head of the Federal Biomedical Agency Veronika Skvortsova previously stated that the drug could be registered this year after the completion of the second phase of research. In parallel with this, the third phase of the study will be carried out – post-registration. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also indicated in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

