FMBA Institute has applied for registration of the drug against COVID “Mir-19” :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS



The State Research Center “Institute of Immunology” of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) has submitted an application to the Ministry of Health for registration of the drug against the coronavirus “Mir-19”, according to the data of the state register of medicines.

“The registration date of the incoming number is October 14, 2021. Trade name – “Mir-19”. The international non-proprietary name is synthetic small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA), ”it was reported.

On October 15, clinical trials of the sixth Betuvax coronavirus vaccine started in St. Petersburg. Nikolay Kryuchkov, general director of the contract research company CEG BIO, told RBC that at the first stage of the research 20 healthy volunteers will receive two doses of Betuvax with an interval of 28 days. According to him, this will allow specialists to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine. The next stage involves the introduction of the subjects not only the drug, but also a placebo, he added.

At the moment, five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. Among them – “Sputnik V” and “Sputnik Light” Moscow Center. Gamalei, “EpiVacCorona” and “EpiVacCorona-N” from the Novosibirsk center “Vector” and the drug “CoviVac” of the Center named after Chumakov.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia began in January 2021. As previously clarified by the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, more than 50 million Russian adults received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the country. According to RBC’s estimates, in mid-September, residents of the Belgorod region were most actively vaccinated (44.19% of the population were fully vaccinated there), the Moscow region (42.47%) and Chukotka (42.3%). The lowest vaccination rate at that time was observed in Dagestan – 11.12%.