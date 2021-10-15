Football player Yuri Zhirkov spoke about a failed attempt to open a WWII museum in Kaliningrad – Exhibitions – Playbill of Kaliningrad

Former footballer of the Russian national team and St. Petersburg Zenit Yuri Zhirkov spoke about the failed attempt to open a museum of the Great Patriotic War in Kaliningrad, becoming a guest of the YouTube channel Sychev Podcast and Denis Kazansky.

“It was, yes, I wanted to buy one building, but in the end they did not agree, and I put it all down to nothing,” the footballer said. – <...> I want to open it, in principle, but already, probably, in my own building, away from the city. I have a big German house – there was some part of the German artillery – it stands in the forest, two parts of the house are mine. While we are making a roof there, then we’ll see. ”

An interest in military topics, according to Zhirkov, appeared in his childhood from books about the war. “Later, when I visited Kaliningrad and saw real dug things, this gave rise to a hobby,” he explained.

The first exhibit of a personal collection of military things, according to Zhirkov, was a helmet. “We arrived with our parents [жены] to get acquainted in Kaliningrad, we got to her relative in the bathhouse, and he had these things. They brought him, probably, exchanged for a bottle of vodka or something else. I saw the helmet and asked: do such things still exist? He says: of course, you go into the garden – there are many of them. Gave me a helmet. After that, I recognized several stores in Kaliningrad, and this is how it began, ”the footballer said.

A number of media outlets reported about Zhirkov’s intention to open a WWII museum in Kaliningrad in February 2020. Then the official twitter of the Russian national football team told about a football player’s hobby for collecting.