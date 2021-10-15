France dismissed Navalny’s claim against Yves Rocher

https://ria.ru/20211015/iv_roshe-1754803586.html
The French put Navalny in his place
France rejected Navalny’s claim against Yves Rocher – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021
The French put Navalny in his place
A forensic investigator in France issued a decree to terminate the investigation against the Yves Rocher company on the complaint filed by Alexei Navalny, reports … RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021
2021-10-15T19: 07
2021-10-15T19: 07
2021-10-15T19: 53
in the world
incidents
France
Alexey Navalny
Oleg Navalny
yves rocher
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598283628_0:145:3126:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_a52365c6051769d7f5252cebded5ca7f.jpg
PARIS, October 15 – RIA Novosti. A forensic investigator in France issued a decree to discontinue the investigation against Yves Rocher on a complaint filed by Alexei Navalny, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the prosecutor’s office. complaints from brothers Alexei and Oleg Navalny, who accused the Yves Rocher company of libel. “I confirm the order to dismiss the case at the request of the prosecutor’s office issued on October 11,” said the prosecutor of Van Maxim Anttier. French lawyers Navalny William Burdon and Amelie Lefebvre said On February 2, the Simonovsky court in Moscow decided to cancel Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace him with 3.5 years in a general regime colony. The FSIN insisted on this – according to the department, Navalny repeatedly violated the conditions of the probationary period and was put on the wanted list before his arrest. Subsequently, the Moscow City Court approved this decision. Navalny is currently serving his sentence in a colony. The Yves Rocher case was initiated by the Investigative Committee at the request of the head of the company’s representative office in Russia, French citizen Bruno Leproux. As the court established, Navalny and his brother Oleg tricked the representatives of Yves Rocher into concluding an agreement on mail transportation with the Glavnaya Subscription Agency, which they created. According to the verdict, services were provided at inflated rates and by another transport company. The total damage, according to the RF IC, exceeded 30 million rubles: 26 million were stolen from Yves Rocher, the rest from the Interregional Processing Company, which, according to the investigation, became another object of fraud.
https://ria.ru/20211013/navalnyy-1754413565.html
https://ria.ru/20211011/blokirovka-1754038612.html
https://ria.ru/20211007/shulgin-1753599681.html
France
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598283628_198-0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0f1904b4c954df7eba4c358836586bf.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, incidents, france, alexey navalny, oleg navalny, ivy rocher, russia
France dismissed Navalny’s claim against Yves Rocher