France dismissed Navalny’s claim against Yves Rocher

https://ria.ru/20211015/iv_roshe-1754803586.html

The French put Navalny in his place

France rejected Navalny’s claim against Yves Rocher – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

The French put Navalny in his place

A forensic investigator in France issued a decree to terminate the investigation against the Yves Rocher company on the complaint filed by Alexei Navalny, reports … RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15T19: 07

2021-10-15T19: 07

2021-10-15T19: 53

in the world

incidents

France

Alexey Navalny

Oleg Navalny

yves rocher

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598283628_0:145:3126:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_a52365c6051769d7f5252cebded5ca7f.jpg

PARIS, October 15 – RIA Novosti. A forensic investigator in France issued a decree to discontinue the investigation against Yves Rocher on a complaint filed by Alexei Navalny, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the prosecutor’s office. complaints from brothers Alexei and Oleg Navalny, who accused the Yves Rocher company of libel. “I confirm the order to dismiss the case at the request of the prosecutor’s office issued on October 11,” said the prosecutor of Van Maxim Anttier. French lawyers Navalny William Burdon and Amelie Lefebvre said On February 2, the Simonovsky court in Moscow decided to cancel Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace him with 3.5 years in a general regime colony. The FSIN insisted on this – according to the department, Navalny repeatedly violated the conditions of the probationary period and was put on the wanted list before his arrest. Subsequently, the Moscow City Court approved this decision. Navalny is currently serving his sentence in a colony. The Yves Rocher case was initiated by the Investigative Committee at the request of the head of the company’s representative office in Russia, French citizen Bruno Leproux. As the court established, Navalny and his brother Oleg tricked the representatives of Yves Rocher into concluding an agreement on mail transportation with the Glavnaya Subscription Agency, which they created. According to the verdict, services were provided at inflated rates and by another transport company. The total damage, according to the RF IC, exceeded 30 million rubles: 26 million were stolen from Yves Rocher, the rest from the Interregional Processing Company, which, according to the investigation, became another object of fraud.

https://ria.ru/20211013/navalnyy-1754413565.html

https://ria.ru/20211011/blokirovka-1754038612.html

https://ria.ru/20211007/shulgin-1753599681.html

France

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598283628_198-0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0f1904b4c954df7eba4c358836586bf.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, incidents, france, alexey navalny, oleg navalny, ivy rocher, russia