Fraudsters robbed the bank using the director’s voice: Capital: Economy: Lenta.ru

In the UAE, scammers stole $ 35 million from a bank using voice-swapping technology. According to Forbes, the crime took place in 2020, but the details have become known only now.

The criminals used cloning technology – a deepfake or a voice deepvoice. The attackers called the bank manager. In a voice of the director, they asked for approval of the $ 35 million in money transfers, stating that the funds were needed for a large purchase. In order to convince the manager, the criminals sent emails on behalf of the lawyer Martin Zelner from the United States and the director of the bank, which confirmed the transaction and the amount of the amount. The bank manager considered that everything was legal and transferred the money. It is believed that at least 17 people participated in the criminal scheme. The scammers sent the stolen funds to bank accounts around the world.

This is not the first time that a diplomatic voyage has been used in a robbery in the UAE. In 2019, criminals also tried to impersonate the CEO of a British energy company using voice cloning technology to steal $ 240,000. “Audio and visual deepfakes represent an exciting development in 21st century technology, but they are also potentially incredibly dangerous, posing a huge threat to data, money and business,” said a cybersecurity expert at ESET, an antivirus software and solutions company. computer security, Jake Moore. He fears that cybercriminals will use artificial intelligence to manipulate people who are unaware of the existence of such technologies.

A similar crime scheme was used in Russia. Fraudsters spread a video on social networks with the alleged creator of the Tinkoff bank, Oleg Tinkov, where he promises to give 50 percent of bonuses when opening an investment account. The real purpose of the video was to obtain data from the victims. The video was made using deepfake – a technology for creating an image using a neural network.

In Russia, due to the development of technology and digitalization, the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Anatoly Vyborny proposed to create cyber-forces, cyber judges and cyber investigators to combat crimes on the Internet. He noted that often emerging new threats to society are ahead of legislation and law enforcement practice. According to the politician, such units will help create conditions under which cyber fraud will not only be dangerous and unprofitable, but also shameful. Back in December 2020, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev decided to create a cyber police force. According to him, during the period of the pandemic, the level of general crime remained stable, but the number of crimes on the Internet increased sharply.