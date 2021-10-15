fresh footage of the film “The Matrix: Resurrection”

Entertainment Weekly has released an interview with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrection. A bonus – fresh footage of the upcoming action movie.

As you know, in the original trilogy Morpheus played another actor – Laurence Fishburne (Laurence Fishburne). According to Abdul-Matin, the writers explained the changes in appearance, but are not ready to share the details: “Viewers will understand that the Matrix has many rules. Age, appearance, things that we consider real can be changed in this world. The Matrix is ​​where everything is possible. “

The actor also admitted that in physical terms, filming in “The Matrix” was given to him the hardest. In one of the scenes, his hero will spar with Neo, as it was in the first part.

I play a character who is definitely aware of the history of the Matrix and Morpheus. He is on the path of self-knowledge. Our story is very much about growth and finding our own path. And Morpheus is no exception. – Yahya Abdul-Matin II.





The Matrix Resurrection hits screens on December 15th, on the same day as the new Spider-Man. We talked about the new frames of the movie comics here.