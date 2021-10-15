Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Since the launch of the first iPhone, Apple smartphones have risen in price worldwide by about 80 percent. This was reported in the report of the analytical company Self.

The study says that since the first Apple smartphone went on sale in 2007, iPhone prices have increased by 81 percent worldwide. “This means that in 2021, the latest flagship iPhone model will cost $ 437 more than before in each of the 38 countries in which it is available,” analysts estimated the dynamics.

In the US, the cost of the iPhone has risen more than 60 percent in 14 years, surpassing local purchasing power by 42 percent. “This means that in real terms, the iPhone is now $ 88 more expensive,” – said the experts. Globally, flagship iPhones grew in price by an average of 7.75 percent per year, compared with purchasing power, which grew at 3.75 percent per year.

Self estimates that the current iPhone 13 will be the most expensive for the people of India, as they will have to spend about 14.75 percent of their annual purchasing power to buy a smartphone. By comparison, US residents only need to spend 1.17 percent. In Russia, at the time of launch, the iPhone cost $ 819, the cost of a modern device is now $ 976.

Earlier, Avito experts said that to buy an iPhone in Russia, you need to have an average of 15 thousand rubles. The named amount is 11 percent more than in the previous quarter, and 30 percent higher than the average cost of the same period last year.