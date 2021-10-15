Gaming peripherals manufacturer SteelSeries bought for $ 1.2 billion by Jabra owner

GN Group, the parent company of audio device maker Jabra, has acquired Danish gaming peripherals manufacturer SteelSeries for $ 1.2 billion. SteelSeries, which makes gaming keyboards, mice, headsets and other devices, was previously owned by Scandinavian private equity firm Axcel.

SteelSeries was founded in Denmark in 2001. It has made a name for itself by releasing quality peripherals aimed at gamers. Since GN Group already has an audio business, the company is interested in SteelSeries gaming headsets, which include models in different form factors and price points.

Obviously, the GN Group is looking to capitalize on the growing demand for gaming devices. The company expects the gaming equipment market to continue to grow in the medium term by about 7-8% annually. Despite the change in ownership, the SteelSeries brand isn’t going anywhere and will continue to be used as new devices are launched.

SteelSeries CEO Ehtisham Rabbani said the brand will continue to focus on creating hardware and software for gamers. He also noted that the brand will retain the same leadership team. At the same time, about 350 SteelSeries employees, including 80 software engineers, will become part of the GN Group. Note that the GN Group currently includes the brands Jabra, which specializes in the creation of audio headsets and other audio devices, ReSound, which produces hearing aids, and the manufacturer of wireless headsets BlueParrot.