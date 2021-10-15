George and Amal Clooney become parents of twins for the second time

They say George Clooney and his wife Amal are expecting a replenishment four years after the birth of the twins!

George and Amal Clooney (Photo by Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Hulu)

The source told OK! US: “There are rumors that they will have twins again. They say that Amal’s first trimester is over, and soon everyone will find out. ” Insiders said the 60-year-old Hollywood actor and 43-year-old human rights lawyer had already told their close friends by hosting a private dinner outside his Italian villa on July 4 to share the big news.

George and Amal Clooney (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

“George was dizzy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone. George was so proud and Amal was beaming. This was what both George and Amal really wanted, but at her age there was no guarantee. It’s so exciting. George has openly stated that he wants more children, so it would be ideal to give birth to two at once!

Photo: legion-media.ru

We will remind, George and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014. By the way, the couple are now trapped in their mansion in northern Italy after the area was hit by a flash flood. They sit back in their Lake Como home after a three-day rainstorm, causing dirt and debris to accumulate on the first floor balcony of a £ 9.95 million 18th-century villa.

Earlier this year, George explained why he refused to give his children “weird” names. He told AARP: “I didn’t want our kids to have any strange names. They will have enough problems already. It’s hard to be the son of someone famous and successful. “