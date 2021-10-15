George and Amal Clooney went to dinner at the “most romantic restaurant in New York”: a new photo of the couple

George and Amal Clooney

60-year-old actor George Clooney and his 43-year-old wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, are clearly not the most public celebrity couple. But the last weeks have become a real treat for their fans. George and Amal have appeared twice, attending the premiere of The Tender Bar, first in Los Angeles and then in London. Clooney is the director of this tape, and therefore actively participates in the promotional campaign.

Reporters were clearly perked up and did not miss the opportunity to try to get even more fresh photos of the couple. So, yesterday photographers watched George and Amal at the restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea in New York, where Clooney’s film tour continues.

This sophisticated restaurant is known for its classic menu and luxurious interiors, as it is located in a historic building. By the way, it is often called the most romantic restaurant in New York, so it is not surprising that Amal and George chose it for dinner.

Now the paparazzi have a rare opportunity to photograph the Clooney couple almost every day: usually the spouses, when work does not require it, mostly spend time at home with their children, the twins Ella and Alexander.

Clooney’s wife appeared in public in a short blue Stella McCartney dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes. It is worth noting that the brand of British designer Stella McCartney is clearly one of Amal’s favorite brands, because she chose it for the most solemn events. For example, when, as a guest, she attended the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Amal is clearly impressed by Stella’s commitment to conscious fashion and care for the environment, because George is an eco-activist, and Amal shares these values.

How do you like her new image?



