Halle Berry danced topless with her boyfriend

Amid rumors of breaking up with her boyfriend and accusations that she “cannot keep a man,” Halle Berry wiped her nose at the haters and showed how she was resting with her man on Valentine’s Day.

The actress published a video in which she dances, standing in an embrace with her lover, musician Van Hunt. It is noteworthy that Berry, like Hunt, was topless.

“It’s so simple with you,” she captioned the video. Hunt posted a photo of the same moment on his Instagram and wrote: “Cheek to cheek smile. Happy Valentine’s day”.

Holly and Wang’s video subscribers were a little cheered up: “Honey, you’re beautiful, but don’t be so unexpected”, “You will lead to a heart attack,” “And who filmed the video, I wonder?”, “He is the happiest man in the world.”

It looks like the actress is doing well on the personal front. Although more recently, fans suspected that Holly had problems in her relationship with Hunt. In addition, the actress began to speak more often about the infringement of women’s rights. She recently posted a picture with the quote: “Women don’t owe you a damn thing” and caused a violent reaction from the male half of her audience. Some of the users said that Holly speaks as “a woman who is not able to keep a man.” The actress responded by saying that “she is not trying to hold on to someone who does not suit her,” and if an annoying disappointment has occurred in her life, she “changes course and starts from the beginning”.

Berry also spoke unflatteringly about her former partner Gabriel Aubrey, the father of her daughter Nala, to whom she pays child support. The actress noted that every month she sends him 16 thousand dollars and, thus, provides not only her daughter, but also Aubrey himself.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova