Halle Berry Saves Earth From Disaster In The Moon Fall Trailer

The film was directed by Roland Emmerich, director of such films: “Independence Day” (1996), “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004) and others.

What surprised the trailer for the movie “The Fall of the Moon”

From the trailer Emmerich’s new project becomes aware of the impending terrible cataclysm. For unknown reasons The moon is going out of orbit and begins to move towards the Earth. A collision with a satellite will destroy the planet, so people will try in every way to prevent this. Humanity is in the hands of Joe Fowler, a former NASA astronaut. She was played in the film by Oscar winner Halle Berry. She, along with another astronaut Brian Harper, will go into space and realize that she knew almost nothing about the moon.

The movie trailer also showcases some impressive special effects.

Who’s Cast

The key male roles in the film were performed by:

Patrick Wilson (“The Phantom of the Opera”, “Astral”)

(“The Phantom of the Opera”, “Astral”) John Bradley-West (Game of Thrones, Borgia).

The cast of the tape also included:

Michael Peña;

Charlie Plummer;

Kelly Yu;

Eme Ikwoako;

Caroline Bartchak;

Donald Sutherland.

The Moonfall script was written by director Emmerich himself, along with Harald Kloser and Spencer Cohen.

“Moonfall” 2022: watch the trailer

What else is known about the movie “Moon Fall”