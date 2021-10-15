Halle Berry Strikes: Trailer, Release Date

On October 14, Netflix released a trailer for the film Bruised (in Russia they got the name “Strikes”) – the same one that became the directorial debut for the Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry. The 55-year-old star not only took the helm of the project, but also played a major role in it. Which is doubly difficult considering this is a story about a female UFC fighter.

According to the plot, the main character was once a star of mixed martial arts, but then left the sport in disgrace. Years later, she is offered to take part in an underground fight in order to get the attention of the UFC promoter and get a chance to return to the league. The woman accepts the challenge, but at the same moment the young son, whom she once abandoned, returns to her life. And now she has to find herself anew – both as a fighter and as a mother.

The film was filmed at the end of 2019, but did not immediately find a distributor. As a result, it will be shown by the online cinema Netflix, the premiere is scheduled for November 24.

