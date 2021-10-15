“Hear what kind of Lech he is to you?”

CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev spoke about the head coach of the army team Alexei Berezutsky.

– Berezutsky on the bench is calmness itself. Missed, scored – zero emotion. How do you like it?

– I already told him that we need to add a little emotion. “You look at you, and you yourself become so calm, comfortable. You think: here is a person who knows how to control himself. “

In general, he is from the old, Gazzaevskaya school. We all went through it when we were young. When Alexey Vladimirovich became the main one, everything became clear. A meeting of staff and teams was immediately held – he outlined his requirements for the work, one might say, tightened the nuts. It happens that people relax. And by the way, that’s okay.

– And an example?

– Let’s say that now, before 15:00 after training, everyone should be at the base. Previously, as it was: trained – jumped into cars – drove. There were a couple of people who – such a feeling – did not even wash, so quickly they left. And now – there are clear rules: we are in no hurry, we come to our senses after training, we go for a massage, a bathhouse, and only after three are we allowed to leave.

– When you are alone with him, is he not Lech for you?

– I call him Alexey Vladimirovich. He was furious at first, but that’s the way it should be. This has been put into me since childhood: if a person is your leader, be kind, call him by his first name and patronymic.

– That is, he was appointed head coach of CSKA – and immediately became Alexei Vladimirovich?

– Exactly.

– And when I was an assistant – I was Lehoy.

– Yes. I can reveal a secret. In one of the first days, when he was appointed, a couple of footballers – without names – also began: “Lech, Lech.” I told them: “Hear, you – what kind of Lech is he to you? This is Alexey Vladimirovich, head coach of PFC CSKA. ” I don’t know if they were offended or not – I said this in a harsh manner, but I think that there should be subordination, especially when it comes to young guys. For me, he can be Lehoy outside of work – but at the stadium, the base – the only way, by name and patronymic.

After ten rounds of the Russian championship, the army team is in sixth place in the table, gaining 17 points.

