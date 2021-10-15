“He’s not a traitor.” Claudinho stood up for Dziuba after his refusal to play for the Russian national team

Zenit midfielder Claudinho supported striker Artyom Dziuba after the latter refused to play for the Russian national team in the October 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

– Dziuba did not go to the national team, referring to his weak form, and in Zenit he is the player of the month. Is there no contradiction?

– I think he knows his own body and physical form better than anyone – if he thinks that he is not one hundred percent ready, he is. If you decided that the other person who is driving instead of him will be able to prove himself better, it is true.

– If a football player refused to be called up to the national team, is he a traitor?

– No. First of all, because Artyom did not refuse. I just felt that I wouldn’t help the national team one hundred percent and gave this opportunity to someone else.

– You also have a difficult situation with the national team. Didn’t Tite summon you because in September you hastily returned to Zenit at the request of the club?

“I think so, although I don’t know what Tite thinks about it. I am happy that I can play here and prove myself. I think I will still have opportunities to play for the national team.

– Will you miss Zenit matches if a medical situation requires it?

– In the event that Zenit comes to an agreement with the national team. I have signed a contract, the opinion of the club is important to me, and I respect it.

– Let’s imagine that they stop calling you into the Brazilian national team. Would you consider the possibility of obtaining Russian citizenship and playing for us?

– I guess, yes. I have a dream – to play at the World Cup. Therefore, if there is no chance to play for Brazil, I will take another chance. I will be mini-Dziuba, ha ha!

The Russian national team scored 19 points and came out on top in Group H, overtaking Croatia, which has 17 points.

