Highstreet Held Strategic Round Led by Binance and Animoca | Blockchain24

Highstreet has undertaken a second round of strategic investment, led by Binance Labs and Animoca Brands, to expand its commerce-driven metaverse.

Highstreet creates the first ever metaverse marketplace where physical products are sold as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, in a completely open physical world. The marketplace is powered by the Ethereum blockchain and is designed for high-end brands to release limited edition products. Highstreet provides liquidity to all shoppers by setting product prices based on a peg curve, bringing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) concepts to the luxury and collectibles world, ensuring fair and transparent transactions.

As part of this strategic investment, Highstreet is creating Binance Beach on its metaverse marketplace to connect the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume with an interactive and vibrant environment where community members can access exclusive offers from internationally renowned brands.

By integrating features built on the Binance Smart Chain, Highstreet will showcase new ways of presenting DeFi apps in a metaverse scenario, where any brand or platform can extend services to its users, offering a friendly experience for the DeFi community.

“We look forward to witnessing the new type of metaverse that Highstreet is creating. In addition, Highstreet will be integrated with the Binance NFT Marketplace, Binance’s portal for buying and selling all forms of digital art and collectibles as non-fungible tokens, ”said Brad Lim, Chief Investment Officer, Binance Labs.

Animoca Brands is a global leader in blockchain gaming and NFT, and its partnership with Highstreet will expand its presence and reach in the metaverse, bringing a number of its well-known brands to the Highstreet world.

“Blockchain and NFT allow us to own virtual land and goods, operate in online worlds, own our personal data and control our digital life. We are delighted to support Highstreet, which makes the benefits and capabilities of Web 3.0 and the open metaverse available to a wider audience, ”said Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands.

“This round is about bringing things together. Whether it’s the hundreds of thousands of new cryptocurrency users who log onto Binance every day, or the brands, games and tools that flourished under Animoca Umbrella, the metaverse is a place that everyone owns, ”said Travis Wu, CEO and co-founder of Highstreet.

This strategic round follows DEX’s flagship Initial Offering (IDO) Highstreet on Polkastarter on October 11th. Highstreet has previously also launched an NFT series based on its FOMO Duck mascot.

Highstreet is backed by established companies like HTC. The project recently established a partnership with Solv to explore the potential of using vouchers as financial NFTs. He also partnered with Tafi to make it possible to create cutting-edge characters in the immersive Highstreet metaverse.

About Binance Labs

Binance Labs is an infrastructure leverage fund and initiative launched by Binance to incubate, invest and empower entrepreneurs, projects and communities related to blockchain and cryptocurrency. Binance Labs’ mission is to tackle the ecosystem’s biggest challenges and change the world for the better. For more information visit labs.binance.com.

What are Animoca Brands?

Animoca Brands, listed by the Financial Times as Fastest Growing Companies in Asia Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain and gamification. Animoca Brands develops and publishes a wide range of products as well as original games and products using popular smart technologies. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of over 100 investments in some of the world’s most significant NFT companies.

What is Highstreet?

Highstreet creates a Shopify MMORPG experience for brands while delivering an unrivaled metaverse experience for gamers.